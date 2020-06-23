Politics

NDC ready for limited registration – National Youth Organizer

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it's ready for the limited registration exercise across the country.

In an interview with the host of Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo noted that the “NDC expects some form of registration, and that is the limited registration. As we speak now we’ve trained agents, and our party people for the limited registration exercise”.



The Supreme Court has consolidated the two cases filed against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) mass voters’ registration exercise.



As a result of the consolidation, the apex court has indefinitely adjourned its judgment in the case filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which was slated for June 23 this year for judgment.



At the hearing Friday, June 19, 2020, a seven-member panel of the apex court, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Annin Yeboah, adjourned the case to Wednesday [June 23, 2020] after it had consolidated the two cases following an application by a Deputy Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame for consolidation of the suits on grounds that the two suits “arrives substantially as the same set of action.”



Commenting on the fallout from the litigation at the apex court, George Opare Addo emphasized that if the supreme court suggests otherwise “we have nothing to say.”

He added: "we’ll re-converge, go back to the drawing board, and take a decision.”



Meanwhile, he warned of the natural consequences of voter suppression vis a vis the EC’s decision to compile a new register.







He stated that the tendencies to disenfranchise the masses in the voter registration exercise could trigger violence.



“It would be chaotic in the communities. Ghanaian people are not timorous souls; they will fight back.”

Urge locals to register – Mahama appeals to Tongor chiefs



Former President John Mahama has called on Chiefs and traditional leaders in the Tongor area of the Volta region to urge their people to come out and register if the Electoral Commission begins the mass voter registration exercise.



According to the NDC flagbearer, taking part in the registration exercise will enable them cast their ballot in order to decide the direction of the country in the December polls.



“I will like to remind Togbui and all our citizens that this year is an election year, and the Electoral Commission has decided that it wants to do a registration. We’ve had disagreements with the Electoral Commission on what register to use. The matter has ended up with the Supreme Court and we are waiting for the court to give its verdict.



“Whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives, we are all law-abiding citizens and we shall respect the verdict of the court. But whatever the verdict is, there is going to be a registration exercise- either a limited registration exercise, a new registration exercise or a validation of an existing register. Whichever registration it is, I will plead with Togbui to beat the gong-gong and ask all our people to come out and register so that in December they can exercise their vote,” Mr Mahama said when visited the Palace of the Fiaga of the Tongor traditional area over the weekend.

