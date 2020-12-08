NDC rejects NPP's parliamentary majority claim

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections, NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday rejected claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it is currently holding majority parliamentary seats in the ongoing Presidential and Parliamentary elections counts.

It also debunked the assertion by the NPP that it was leading in the five regions of the North.



Reacting to the press conference organized by the New Patriotic Party, asserting that it was leading in the parliamentary seats; Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the NDC said such claims were false and called on Ghanaians not to countenance it.



He claimed that the NDC rather had the advantage in the parliamentary polls because it had secured 140 seats out of the available 275.



He explained that the party had also won major swing constituencies and regions putting it in a better position to secure the majority at the end of the collation.



The NDC's Director of Elections said: "our opponents have made some desperate attempts to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaians but we want to state clearly, emphatically and unambiguously that it is not true the NPP has the majority in parliament."

He also expressed displeasure over delays concerning the arrival of collated numbers to the Electoral Commission's (EC) regional offices for onward dissemination to the headquarters and called for immediate ratification to ensure results were delivered on time to mute unforeseen tensions.



Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Member of Parliament for Ketu South cautioned the NPP to desist from acts that would undermine the success chalked so far.



"We are going to ensure that the right numbers are declared and no matter of intimidation would change that," he added.



