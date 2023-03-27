NDC releases details of NPP members behind the booing of Mahama in Damongo

One of the perons who allegedly booed Mahama (right) with Bawumia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has provided evidence of their claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was behind the booing of ex-President John Dramani Mahama at the enskinment of the new overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

According to the party, the NPP orchestrated the booing of Mahama to equalize the embarrassment Vice President Dr. Mahama Bawumia went through when he was hooted at by market women in Kejetia.



The party has now revealed the identities of some of the NPP members who allegedly orchestrated the booing of Mahama, in a video shared on social media.



Some of the NPP members who were cited include Alhaji Rashid COP, NPP Northern Regional organiser, a.k.a. Field Marshal, and Acherison Abdul Razak, an NPP activist in Tamale.



The video showed these persons at events with Vice President Bawumia, where they are seen shaking hands with him (the vice president).



Watch the video below:





IB/OGB