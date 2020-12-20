NDC renders ‘unconditional’ apology to the media

NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has apologised to the media for verbal and physical attacks from some of its members.

Some media personnel have come under attack from members of the party for allegedly calling the recently held election in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Some believe the media is the reason why the Electoral Commission (EC) declared President Akufo-Addo winner of the election.



A few of these personnel have vowed not to attend any programme held by the NDC.



Charles Owusu of the Forestry Commission is meanwhile wondering why members of the biggest opposition party keep attacking the media and at the same time expect them to cover their programmes.



'Unconditional apology'

Speaking to these attacks in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Sammy Gyamfi, a National Communications Officer of the NDC said there's no justification for such attacks.



He said even though "there's been genuine cause for leading members of the NDC to criticize certain media organizations, you don't have the right to take the law into your hands"



"...but we've realized it's escalating and increasing the tension; leading to insults and attacks from our members...you don't have the right to take the law into your hands whether they (media) do the right thing or not leave it in the eyes of public opinion," he said.



...adding: "we're sorry for everything; under no circumstance should any supporter attack a media house no matter what...you don't have the right to take the law into your own hands and so as leaders of the party we take full responsibility for that; we regret that and we are very sorry".