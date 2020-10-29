NDC reportedly expels Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman

File photo: The decision to expel Tahiru Ahmed was taken by the Regional Executive Committee

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled the Chairman of the Ayawaso North Constituency “with immediate effect”.

The decision to expel Tahiru Ahmed was taken by the Regional Executive Committee after he was accused of breaching Article 46(8) of the party’s constitution.



It is unclear exactly what he did but all leads point to his accusation against a National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinari, over the importation of some arms and ammunition.



Tahiru Ahmed had accused the former Ghana ambassador to Egypt of providing arms to some supporters of the party to cause mayhem during the December 7 elections.



Despite being invited by the police after Mr Ahmed reported him, Alhaji Sinari imputed blackmail to the accusations.

“That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go,” he told journalists after initial charges preferred against him were dropped.



“They’ve asked me to report tomorrow at 9am, so I am yet to go there and know exactly what the whole issue is all about but I have got a hint that someone went to present to the police an AK-47 and a pump-action gun that I was going to arm him to get rid of a few people within the system, which is not true. I don’t own an AK-47.



“I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun has been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47.”



A circular issued by the Greater Accra Region Secretary of the party, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, on Thursday, October 29 said all property in the possession of Tahiru Ahmed “should be handed to the Vice chairman of the Constituency to act”.