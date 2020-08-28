NDC reschedules manifesto launch

Click for Market Deals →
The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed the date for the launch of their 2020 manifesto.
This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the manifesto, according to a statement released on Friday, August 28 and signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party’s General Secretary.
The new date is Monday, September 7, expected to be held in Accra.
The statement said the Functional Executive Committee of the party took the decision to move the date forward.
“This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the Policy principles and strategies promised in the manifesto.
“The event will be held virtually in accordance with the appropriate COVIOD-19 regulations. It will be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country,” the statement said.
