NDC responds to Bawumia’s 'comical celebration' tomorrow - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communication Officer

"We shall unpack the lies and set the records straight on Thursday. Stay tuned."

The above, were the words of the National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who tweeted in reaction to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presentation, yesterday, 18th August 2020.



"Bawumia's presentation on the so-called infrastructural achievements of the Akufo Addo-government, is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarized Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity," he wrote.



According to Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, Dr. Bawumia spewed a lot of falsehood when he addressed a town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, where the Vice President catalogued projects undertaken by government.



According to Dr. Bawumia, since 2017, the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has initiated 17,334 infrastructural projects in this country, the Vice President said, adding "of these, we have completed 8,746 and there is 8,588 ongoing."



He made this known at the Town Hall Meeting at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, August 18.



Vice President Bawumia further revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration is adopting a two-way approach towards infrastructural development in the country.

This approach makes it possible to cover all persons in the country under the project.



Dr. Bawumia told the gathering, among which were ministers of state and other dignitaries, that: "Our focus has been to provide infrastructure for all. That has been the focus. And our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold.



"First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets. Many governments have ignored this historically.



"Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth.



"Infrastructure for all includes all amenities that people need on order to unleash their potentials for their growth in their communities, constituencies and districts."



He at the meeting touted what the NPP government has done in the past three years with regards to infrastructural projects.

The Vice-President showed picture images of their achievement.



Dr. Bawumia at the town hall meeting also said the NPP government was ready to compare its first term achievements with projects executed by the previous NDC government.



"Our opponents are welcomed to show us what they accomplished by way of infrastructure initiated in their first term of office. They are welcome. They should bring the data and we will interrogate it. This is because virtually all the key points that they point to were started in their second term of office. We are however happy to compare our first term records to their eight-year term in office in the area of infrastructure," he challenged them.



But Mr. Gyamfi insisted that some of the projects listed by Bawumia were those established by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



He further said the NDC will give a detailed response to the claims made by Dr. Bawumia on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

