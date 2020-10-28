NDC running mate asked North Tongu constituents to vote for party

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang addressing the people

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of Mr John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the people of the North Tongu Constituency to vote massively for the party.

She said the NDC had carried out lots of life-changing development projects, hence the need to bring the party back to power to continue with its good work.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who was speaking at Juapong at the start of her three-day campaign tour of the Volta Region, urged the party faithful to engage vigorously in the retail campaign, moving from house to house to sell the good message of the party to the people.



She said the NDC's manifesto, which emanated from the people, resonated well with each and everyone, adding that NDC was a party that cares for the development of the country and the need to bring it back to accelerate its socio-economic agenda.



She urged the constituents not to engage in any activity that threatened the peace and stability of the country, stressing that politics was all about ideas, and hence every campaign must be conducted in an atmosphere of absolute peace.



The Running Mate also visited the Volta Star Textile Company Limited, where there was a breast cancer screening exercise for workers and women across the District, and urged women to regularly examine their breasts.

She said regular examinations of the breast would help them know if there was a problem so they could quickly visit health facilities to seek medical treatment to address the challenge.



Prof Opoku-Agyeman said though breast cancer affected men too, women were most affected, thus commended the women for availing themselves for the exercise and implored them to continue to pay serious attention to their breast as it was one important part of the body.



Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu said the party aimed to secure 98 per cent of the total valid votes cast to bring NDC back to power because the area had seen lots of progress under the NDC government.



He said the current administration starved the District of development and had not carried out any single projects to transform the lives of the people, and therefore urged the people to work hard for the NDC to secure victory come December 7.



The MP called on the people to avoid voter apathy, which occurred in 2016 and led to the party's defeat, saying the 2020 election was a second Independence aimed to rescue the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), therefore they must come out to exercise their franchise for NDC to win.

Togbe Agbohla VI, Mankrado of Dorfor Traditional Area said the area had its fair share of development projects under the NDC-led administration and commended the running mate for the visit.



He said the people within the area were committed to peace and would not do anything to jeopardise the current prevailing peace and tranquility in the country.



Professor OpokuAgyeman was installed Mama Yingor I, to wit, Queen of progress.