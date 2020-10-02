NDC’s Grace Ayensu Danquah is the weakest parliamentary candidate ever elected – Joe Ghartey

Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah is seeking to unseat Joe Ghartey

Joe Nana Kobina Akwa Ghartey, says Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan constituency, is the weakest parliamentary candidate the opposition party has ever elected to contest him.

He observed that the last NDC candidate was quite strong.



“I will win in her own polling station,” optimistic Joe Ghartey said on Citi TV.



The Railway Minister downplayed the NDC’s candidate who has been conducting some health screening exercises for the aged within the constituency which has lured many of the constituents.



“My sister is a doctor who just retired, I have been bringing medical personnel to the constituency for a long time […]. I want to show you on 8th December that she is the weakest candidate that NDC has taken,” Joe Ghartey said.



He continued: “I can go up and down with you in a banter…, let’s meet on 8th December. I’m telling you that I’ll win by my widest majority ever.”

Joe Ghartey who happened to be the first MP for the Essikado-Ketan constituency when it was created out of the Sekondi constituency in 2004, faces strong competition from the opposition NDC candidate who will be the first ever woman to contest for the seat.



The NDC candidate is capitalising on some of the yet to be constructed projects by the MP to lure the electorate.



But the former Attorney-General is confident that the electorates of Essikado-Ketan will give him another four-year term to represent them in Parliament.



If he wins the December 7 election, Joe Ghartey will be representing the constituency for the fifth time in Parliament.



Ghartey says that some of the projects he has started in the constituency will give him the needed votes to represent his constituents.