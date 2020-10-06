NDC's claim of missing names from register an attempt to discredit EC - Ameyaw-Cheremeh

Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Constituency, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh

Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Constituency, in the Bono Region, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh says some entities have purposely decided to punch holes into the works of the Electoral Commission all in an attempt to discredit the good works of its Chairperson.

According to Mr. Kyereme, the claim by the leading opposition party, National Democratic Congress that the EC purposely deleted the names of their party faithful from the new register, is baseless and should be disregarded.



Speaking on Nimde3 FM’s show, ‘Anopa Nimdee Adwasuo’, he emphasized there were equally some NPP supporters who couldn’t find their names in the register despite partaking in the registration exercise.



He said, “One of the NPP Women's Organizer’s name was not in the register, other party members had the same experience. All they had to do was fill the inclusion forms, did we say that the Electoral Commission had intentionally deleted the names of NPP supporters?”

The National Democratic Congress led by John Dramani Mahama has accused the EC of deleting the names of their supporters in an attempt to rig the 2020 general elections.



But reacting to the allegations, the MP for Sunyani East Constituency said the NDC’s claim is baseless.



“Right from every first day, some group of persons have never been pleased with the work of the EC, nothing done by Jean Mensa seems to please them. Initially, they said they (NDC) were not going to partake in the registration exercise… we must exercise patience when it comes to matters like these.”