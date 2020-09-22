NDC's defeat in 2020 means NPP will govern beyond 2024 – Osei Kyei-Mensah

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has asked members of the NPP to work hard to retire the Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, retiring Mahama in 2020 will mean the NPP will be in power even after 2024 because that will mean the NDC will have to get a new candidate to market and face an uphill task of winning an election against a tried and tested NPP government.



He made this known when he was speaking at the launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP Youth campaign covered by MyNewsGh.com.



The lawmaker said, “should that happen it would give an advantage to the NPP to win convincingly in the subsequent 2024 elections and even beyond.”

He noted that hard work is the recipe for the party’s success and that there was the need for the party to widen the gap in the election saying “the movement will come on only if we strive to work hard for the party’s victory because if the NPP retains power, everybody will get their share.”



He warned against any form of complacency and backbiting because to him, that could go a long way to affect the party’s fortunes.

