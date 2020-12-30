NDC’s election petition seeks to overturn Akufo-Addo’s victory

NDC seeks to overturn Akufo-Addo’s re-election victory

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, November 30, 2020, submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) for the recently-held elections.

The NDC filed the petition on behalf of its presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, former president John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 30, 2020.



The petition among other things states that the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, committed grave constitutional violations in the conduct of the elections.



On that basis, the NDC and John Mahama want the apex court of Ghana to declare that the re-election victory handed to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020 is null and void.



“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.

“It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, stated.



Read NDC’s full 2020 election petition document below.



