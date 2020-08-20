General News

NDC’s infrastructure projects not backed by concrete evidence – Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, Economist and Spokesperson for the Vice President

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako says infrastructure projects under opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be verified with concrete evidence and data.

According to him, claims by the NDC that projects under its tenure outweigh that of the performance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are inaccurate.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View segment on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Boako said projects undertaken by the NPP are very much backed by evidence and data following the launch of a website portal to showcase the projects.



“For whatever we say as having been done as a government, there should be some level of commitment to ensure that people can verify. It is so easy to sit on this platform and bundle around figures and claim I have done this and that. The channel for verification of the things our colleagues in the NDC talk about is completely lacking. Nobody has access to see and so it makes it a bit difficult when you want to do proper cogent academic exercise on matters of this nature,” he said.



He adds that the NPP is open to witness the evidence and data of infrastructure projects as provided by the NDC to assert their claims of starting some of these projects.

“We make the claim based on the evidence and the facts that we have. We have put out what we think represents the superior records of any government in the first term. If there is any previous government or anybody that feels that what we are saying is not true and in comparative terms stands a better position to produce results that appears more convincing and robust than the argument we are making, we welcome it and we want that to be shown so that the Ghanaian people can also see,” Gideon Boako said.



Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at a town hall meeting in Accra, made a presentation to tout the government's infrastructural achievements in its first term in office.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo led administration has undertaken 17,356 projects out of which 8,746 have been completed with the remaining at different levels of completion.

