NDC’s manifesto gives hope to Ghanaians in despair – Morgtari

Aide to John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

An aide to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said the manifesto document of the main opposition party ahead of the elections on December 7 gives hope to Ghanaians who are in despair.

The main opposition party has made a number of campaign promises in its manifesto document for the 2020 polls.



The party has promised to pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked-up in full and restore indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector. Reduce the size of government by at least forty (40) ministers to reduce government expenditure and channel those resources into the productive sectors of the economy for the benefit of Ghanaians.



Again, provide free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) from the second cycle to Tertiary level to build the human resource base of the nation for industrial development, entrepreneurship and job creation.



Institute a National Apprenticeship Program in line with his vision of rapid industrialization and job creation for the country.



Scrap the 50% increment in the Communication Service Tax to reduce the cost of telephoning and data.



“This will reduce the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the country; Construct a regional hospital for each of the six (6) newly-created regions and the Western Region to improve access to quality and efficient health care delivery; Provide districts without hospitals with fully-equipped modern health facilities,” the party said.

It promised also to take healthcare to the doorsteps of the people by building a first of its kind “Onipa Nua” Hospital Ship and deploy it to provide medical services to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta waterways.



In a tweet, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari said “I think the best campaign song, so far, has to be ‘Mahama Afa’. What do you think?



“#JohnMahama2020 and the NDC’s People’s Manifesto has also generated enormous excitement and Hope. We have 12 days to go. Let’s end Agyapa!!”



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a President and Members of Parliament.





