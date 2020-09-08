Politics

NDC’s manifesto is a thinking-outside-the-box product – General Mosquito

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has defended the 2020 manifesto of his party, saying it is going to solve, once and for all, all the developmental challenges of the country.

He said the document, just like the 1992 constitution formulated by an NDC government, was put together after a thorough intellectual exercise.



“For the first time in the history of any political party in this country, we are presenting to you a manifesto that was not developed by leaders of the party who have arrogated to themselves the power of thinking for other people.”

He was speaking at the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2020.





