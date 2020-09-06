Politics

NDC's manifesto is the will of the people - Prof Opoku- Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says it is high time the will of the people is brought to mainstream governance, hence the NDC's People's Manifesto.

She intimates that the times when leaders sat in Accra and drafted manifestos for the people are long gone.



"We must make sure the exact cry of the people are incorporated into policy documents to ensure the people benefit directly".



She made this known when she took her campaign tour to Kwasiadukrom in the Bodi constituency of the Western North Region.



Addressing chiefs and people of the area, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC's yet to be launched manifesto is a document that will address the felt needs of the people towards national development.

She pointed out that 'The Big Push' agenda in the manifesto, for instance, when implemented will ensure job creation for many people, adding the youth will be given hands on skills training and projects started by the NDC government, which have been abandoned by the current government, will be completed.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang specifically called on women to rally behind the John and Jane ticket especially as issues affecting women and children are on top of the NDC’s agenda.



"This is our time as women and we must take advantage of the opportunity", she said.

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

