NDC's manifesto superior to NPP - Horace Ankrah

Former ambassador to China, Horace Ankrah

Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has described the manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Horace Ankrah is an outstanding document that has captured the aspirations of Ghanaians.

He was convinced the NDC’s manifesto is a superior document that has sent chills through the spine of the NPP government.



To him, the 2020 manifesto of the NPP is empty, lacks substance, and is no value to transform the lives of Ghanaians.



”The NPP manifesto is very very empty. When compiling the NDC manifesto, the NPP said we lacked ideas, and that was why we consulted Ghanaians. But the launch of their manifesto showed that it lacked substance and was done by only a few people without any broad consultation.”



The promise to regularise Okada operations he declared is one major issue that has confused the government because the NPP does not have any superior alternative.



The Okada riders he claimed are in excess of 800,00 hence the need to create an avenue for them to thrive and work through a regulation.

He believes the plan by the government to allow riders get access to some cars to operate he added is not feasible considering the current state of our transport system.



The free primary healthcare he argued is an outstanding health policy that will provide people access to primary healthcare.



He said this will remove cost as a barrier to health care and ensure health for every Ghanaian.



The free primary healthcare plan will be available to all patients in CHPS compounds, polyclinics, health centres and district hospitals. It would ensure that the common illnesses afflicting Ghanaians were detected and treated early, he added.



According to him, if you are a leader and you are unable to bring significant change, you have to be changed.

”The NPP has failed. They have failed to deliver quality leadership. What they have given Ghanaians is incompetence, corruption, mismanagement and and oversized government without anything meaningful to write home about.”



Meanwhile, he has slammed the government for doubting the extension of the free senior high school policy to private schools.



The implementation of the free SHS he said is a constitutional obligation and no leader can abolish it as alleged by the NPP.



He has also underscored the need for all private schools to come under the Ghana Education Service (GES).