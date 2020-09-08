General News

NDC’s solution to legal education accessibility superior to NPP’s – Kwaku Azar

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

The NDC at its 2020 Manifesto launch announced its government is going to give priority to expanding legal education in the country.

Speaking at the launch held at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Monday, September 8, 2020, the party’s Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said the party plans to give accreditation to certified law faculties across the country to broaden accessibility to legal education in Ghana.



Reacting to this announcement, Ghanaian law professor, Mr. Stephen Kwaku Asare has said the National Democratic Congress has made a stronger case on the issue of legal education accessibility as compared to what the New Patriotic Party has offered.



According to the legal professor well known as Kwaku Azar, the NDC seem to have done a lot of listening on the subject matter and has put out a far superior solution to the problem.



“On the issue of making legal education accessible, it is fair to say NDC has done more listening than NPP and has offered a far superior solution to the problem,” he wrote on his Facebook page after the NDC manifesto launch.

Prof. Azar who has openly campaigned for the expansion of legal education in the country added that “Universities, not some centralized government school, should be in charge of legal education.”



There has been mounting pressure on the ruling government to expand legal education in the country.



Currently, the Ghana school of law is the only institution mandated to provide training for law graduates in the Barrister at Law program.





