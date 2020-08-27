Politics

NDC’s vision is to develop Ghana - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has appealed to voters to repose their confidence in the party as Ghana goes to the polls in December, this year.

He said the party would not disappoint the people if given the mandate, outlining various development projects and programmes that the NDC had in store for the nation.



“Our vision is to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians through a well-structured economy that provides jobs and security for the people,” he assured, when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.



The delegation included Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to the former President, as well as some bigwigs of the Party.



The visit was to officially introduce the two NDC leaders to the king and also ask for his spiritual support as the largest opposition party seeks to regain power in the impending presidential and parliamentary elections.



Citing the NDC’s ‘BIG PUSH’ agenda, which aimed at injecting into the economy some US$10 billion, the former President said the plan had been designed to drive job creation, entrepreneurial and infrastructural growth.



The package, he said, would be rolled out over a five-year period, explaining that an amount of two billion dollars would be injected into the economy every year for five years.

This is to provide potable water, health and educational facilities to bring prosperity to the people.



Former President Mahama emphasized that, under the package, a number of road networks would see significant improvement such as the Accra-Cape Coast, Accra-Aflao and the Eastern Corridor roads, with plans to also reshape cocoa roads across the country.



He said an NDC-led Administration would provide agricultural equipment to farmers to enhance agro-processing, to help reduce post-harvest losses.



Former President Mahama said the largest opposition party had the antidote to Ghana’s socio-economic problems, urging the citizenry to give the NDC another chance.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu lauded Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her choice as Running Mate to the NDC Flag-bearer.



He advised her to endeavour to bring her expertise to bear in the activities of the party as it sought to regain power.

