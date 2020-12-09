NDC seems to be only interested in the parliamentary elections - John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. John Boadu, has said that he is struggling to understand why the opposition National Democratic Congress will jubilate after claiming the minority seats in Parliament.

According to John Boadu, the New Patriotic Party are confident of victory in both the parliamentary and the presidential elections so they see no reason why the NDC will think otherwise.



He wondered why their main contender, the National Democratic Congress, will celebrate after claiming the minority seats in Parliament once again.



"For us in the New Patriotic Party, we know we have won the Presidential seat and you can see that our opponents are congratulating us in disguise. They seemed to be interested only in Parliament and even with that, they are in the minority."

He also credits the NDC for the improvement they've had in the Parliamentary elections.



"I don't know why they are so happy with being in the minority, they have improved and you can give it to them but my view is that Nana Addo has proven once again that his policies and visions have been endorsed by the people of this country," John Boadu told the press at the Accra International Conference Centre.



