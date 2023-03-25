NDC serial callers embark on indefinite strike over ministerial approval

File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Serial Callers and Texters Association have announced an indefinite strike action.

According to the group, their decision to lay down their tools is to protest the “mass approval” of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Members of Parliament of the party.



In a statement issued, on Friday, March 24, 2023, the group said that NDC MPs have showed that they are not loyal to the party and they don’t care about Ghanaians who have been crying for the president to reduce his bloated government.



“For this act (the approval of the appointees), the executives of NDC Serial Callers and Texters across Ghana have decided to embark on an indefinite strike action starting Saturday, March 25 until further notice where no calls or text message shall be sent to any media house for the said period.



“We, therefore, call on all our members across the country to hid to this call and refrain from any media engagement until further notice.



“If you are not ready to work for the interest of the suffering masses, you are not worth our support. We conclude by stating that we shall meet at the polling station and may our collective comradeship and the love for mutual justice win,” parts of the statement read.

Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



Read the full statement of the serial callers below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/FNOQ