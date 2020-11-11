NDC should wake up from their slumber - Majority Leader

Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described as laughable comments by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the outcome of the just ended US 2020 Election is the reflection of Ghana’s December 7 polls.

At the end of almost a week counting of the election results in the United States of America, the Democrat-led Joe Biden and his Running Mate, Kamala Harris have emerged victorious over President Donald Trump who has joined the league of one-term President.



In view of the fact that the US President-elect Joe Biden has a woman as his Vice President-elect, coupled with the fact that his party is a social democrat, the opposition NDC has this strong belief that former President John Mahama and his Running Mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will emerge victorious in the upcoming December 7 polls.



But reacting to the assertion of the NDC on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Suame lawmaker said that comparing of the opposition does not add up as former President Jerry John Rawlings has had the opportunity of living as President under both Republican President and Democrat President.



“In the era of Rawlings, he met with both the Presidents of Republican and Democrat and so if the NDC strongly believe that what has happened in America would happen in Ghana, then those people who are saying that don’t understand politics,” he indicated.

He said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be making a huge mistake to make the outcome of the US 2020 election the yardstick for the upcoming December 7 polls in Ghana; thus, the situations in both countries are not the same.



He, however, narrated a situation in 1992 where the NPP in opposition felt that they were winning the election in Ghana over former President Rawlings after witnessing the defeat of a long-serving President of Zambia, Kaunda Kenneth but they ended up writing the ‘stolen verdict’.



“The NDC should wake up from their slumber; it would be like a dream and they wouldn’t know whether to laugh or cry. The reality check will show them that they are still living in the dream world. As for the NDC when they are losing, they tell their followers that they are in a comfortable lead and so they can tickle themselves and laugh,” he said.