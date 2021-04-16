NDC shouldn't dictate our flagbearer for us - NPP MP

MP for the Achiase Constituency, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Achiase Constituency, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, says the opposition party’s unnecessary tag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as an Akan party shouldn’t worry NPP.

According to him, if the NPP is forced by the NDC to pick an incompetent person to lead the party in its 2024 election bid, that will be a huge blow to NPP.



“We shouldn’t let that unnecessary tag as an Akan party worry us. The Akan Presidents come to power and perform very well and they don’t discriminate”, he said.



As a democratic party, he insists the NPP is open to allowing anyone competent lead the party regardless of tribe.



“All who want to lead the NPP have the equal opportunity to do so. As a democratic party, all contestants need to contest for the position. If you want to be President, then you need to prove yourself and nothing more. The NPP doesn’t select a flagbearer based on tribal lines.



Regardless of the MP believing in the competency of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he agrees Dr. Bawumia still needs to prove himself as to why he should be made the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer over others. That is if the Vice President is interested in the position.

“Dr. Bawumia should not be made Presidential candidate because of where he comes from but for his competency. I know he’ll deliver if given the nod. He’ll perform more than what ex-President Mahama and the NDC have done and will ever do”, he added.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo admitted tribes play a role in Ghana’s voting pattern. He however clarified that a competent and well marketed presidential candidate from whichever tribe can win the 2024 election for the NPP.



“The NDC must not be listened to. We must not panic and give Bawumia the work because of what the NDC is saying. We will not allow the NDC dictate our flagbearer to us. Listening to them will be to our disadvantage”, he reiterated.



On his authority, anyone who will contest in the NPP’s 2024 flagbearership race is competent and can lead the party break the 8.