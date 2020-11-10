NDC sows seed to win 2020 Election

The National Democratic Congress, the biggest opposition party in the country has said it is seeking the face of God ahead of the December 7 General Elections and has thus ‘sowed a seed’ in the presence of God to give the party victory.

National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo performed the act when some bigwigs of the NDC attended a church service on Sunday, November 8 to climax their three days of fasting and prayers.



Clad in an all-white attire, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said the symbolic sowing of seed was a spiritual process which he believes will deliver victory to the party in the election.



Speaking at the Royalhouse Chapel International in Accra on Sunday, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said: “So we are here and what we are doing is very spiritual. We want to raise and alter and make a covenant with the Lord with this seed and that the Lord should look onto this seed and give us victory. The Bible says that we should ask and it shall be given unto us and seek and we shall find and we should knock so that is why we are here. We are knocking at the door, we are seeking God’s favour and we are asking God for victory with this seed in Jesus name, Amen.”



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo proceeded to sow a second seed in his capacity as the National Chairman and on behalf of the party, to again seek for victory in the upcoming elections.

He said: “This one too, as the National Chairman of the party and on behalf of the party, we promise that we will continue to seek the face of the Lord. So this second seed is also another covenant on the part of the party because we always want to be truthful to our God who has granted us this opportunity and we believe that this one also we are doing it in the name of the father and of the son and the holy spirit.”



The NDC is attempting to wrestle power from the incumbent NPP come December 7, 2020.



Watch the video below:



