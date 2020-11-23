NDC supporter dies, 23 injured in another accident

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Eikwe

A supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has died in the Ellembele Constituency of the Western Region after he was run over by a vehicle during a campaign walk.

The unfortunate incident, CitiNew reports, occurred on Sunday evening at Azuleloanu, a community between Anyinase and Essiama.



It has also been reported that twenty-three members of the party are also undergoing treatment after sustaining various degrees of injuries in the accident.



Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah who confirmed the news to the radio station said that the incident happened around 7pm on Sunday.



He disclosed that the injured persons were rushed to the Eikwe Catholic Hospital for treatment.



Armah Buah said he was saddened by the death of the party faithful and expressed hope that the injured persons will recover.

The accident is another blow to the NDC which is already mourning the death of six members who died in another road crash.



The incident that happened at Ejura Sekyeredumasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region also caused injuries to several others.



John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the party has offered to foot the treatment bills of the injured.



Executives of the party also visited the bereaved families and assured them of the party’s support.