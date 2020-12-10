NDC supporters disperse quietly at EC head office after declaration

The NDC supporters left shortly after the declaration

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress who converged at the head office of the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, December 8, 2020, dispersed in peace shortly after the declaration of the presidential results.

The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa at about 6:00 GMT with her veto, declared the incumbent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



The NDC supporters had claimed that the EC had manipulated the results to favour the ruling New Patriotic Party.

However, shortly after the EC declared the results the staunch NDC members who had thronged the roads leading to the EC office dispersed from the scene in peace without confronting or having a tussle with the National Security team who were guarding the place.



Many institutions including the EU and ECOWAS have urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace in the country in spite of everything.



It’s unknown if the NDC will readily accept the outcome of the results declared by the EC or contest it.