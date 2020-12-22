NDC supporters in Techiman protest against EC over election results

File: National Democratic Congress protestors

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono East Region have taken to the streets of the regional capital, Techiman, to protest over the outcome of the 2020 general election.

The NDC has rejected results of 2020 polls, describing it the election as flawed.



“Nana Akufo-Addo and his party think that Ghana belongs to the NPP alone but we want them to know that this country belongs to all of us and we are fighting for our democracy because if we let it go now, they will do worse the next time. We want all the institutions in Ghana to come out and tell the truth so that justice will prevail,” said a protestor.



"We want Jean Mensa to correct her mistakes but we have been waiting to no avail. If she doesn’t correct it we will continue to protest,” she added.

Addressing the press last Wednesday evening, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said: “We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting president as the winner of the 2020 elections. In due course, our flagbearer will brief the nation and the international community”.



A day later, the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, also rejected what he described as the fictionalised outcome of the polls.