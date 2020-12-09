NDC supporters throng EC office alleging cooked figures

Some supporters at the entrance of the Electoral Commission's office at Ridge

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress have stormed the Electoral Commission office alleging that the EC is planning to manipulate the election results to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Ghanaweb’s reporter George Ayisi, the supporters have just arrived at the EC’s office to protest against the EC even though the EC is yet to make any declaration in the outcome of the presidential elections.



Aside, the ongoing protest at the EC’s office some other supporters have moved to the residence of the former president, John Dramani Mahama to stop delegation from the peace council who they alleged intends to visit John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat.



“The rumour at the party’s headquarters is that a delegation from the National Peace Council has been sent to the residence of the opposition party leader and the former President to concede defeat and because of that they are mobilising supporters here to go the party leader’s residence,” George reports.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has urged the public to remain calm while they collate results from some other regions aside from the 7 regions results they released out of the 16 regions.



The results according to them were delayed due to rainstorm in some parts of the regions.



At a press conference the EC said “As we speak, the Commission has received 14 out of the 16 regional results. We have the national collation centre where we have had representatives of the various political parties since yesterday. As the results come in, the party representative’s review them against what they themselves have received from the regions and once they are satisfied that the results that have come to us from the regions are a true reflection of what they have received, they then append their signatures to it before the results are brought to my attention. As for returning officer of the 2020 presidential election, I then certify these results. Out of the 14 results received, we have certified seven up to date.”