NDC supporters welcome Yamin to Kumasi

YAMIN AND THE HAWKS National Organizer of NDC, Joseph Yamin

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Scores of supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, on Thursday, 22 December 2022, welcomed the newly-elected National Organiser of the party, Mr Joseph Yamin, to the regional capital, Kumasi.

The welcoming ceremony was a show of support for him after winning the slot at the recently-held National Delegates’ Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, 17 December 2022.

Addressing the supporters at the Ashanti Regional headquarters of the party, Mr Yamin called for unity.

Togetherness, he stressed, is what the party needs to wrest power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

For his part, the regional chairman of the party, Mr Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, entreated members of the party to put their differences aside and work toward victory in the 2024 polls.

