NDC swears in George Opare-Addo despite Court injunction

George Opare-Addo National Youth Organizer NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sworn in the newly-elected National Youth Organizer, George Opare-Addo, despite a court injunction.

The Amasaman High Court granted an interlocutory injunction on the just-ended NDC National youth Organizer’s election to restrain Goerge Opare-Addo from being sworn in as the new National Youth Organizer of the party.



The National Youth Organizer aspirant Yaw Brogya Genfi, together with two others secured an interim injunction on the swearing-in ceremony of George Opare-Addo.



The application, which was granted by the Amasaman High Court on Friday, December 16, 2022, cited the NDC, Alex Segbefia, Daniel Amartey and Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), to restrain Opare Addo from holding himself as duly elected.



However, Opare Addo and the newly-elected national executives of the NDC were sworn in jointly on Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, following the 10th National Congress of the NDC, which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



In the National Youth Organizer elections held at Cape Coast on December 10, 2022, George Opare-Addo polled 25 votes more than Brogya Genfi who had 533 votes.

Meanwhile, the Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba has since clarified that the leadership of the party has resolved the issue between Brogya Genfi and George Opare-Addo.















AM/MA