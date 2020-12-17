NDC takes fierce protests against 2020 election results to Ketu South

The main opposition NDC has taken its protests against the outcome of the 2020 polls to one of its strongholds, Ketu South in the Volta region.
The fierce demonstration is building up across the country, as this is the third in series of the Resistance Demonstration against the Electoral Commission in relation to the conduct of the December 7th general election.
The party faithful, and supporters of the NDC in the constituency will converge at Torkor junction (Ketu South) at 8:00 am to embark on the protest.
This comes on the heels of similar protests held by women supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region and a subsequent one held at Wa in the Upper West region on Wednesday.
The NDC has rejected the results of the polls which gives the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo over 51% of the valid votes cast. They have accused the Electoral Commission of rigging the polls for the incumbent.
