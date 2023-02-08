2
NDC taunts NPP over flagbearer race date limbo

Wonder Victor Kutor 750x375 1.jpeg National executive member of the NDC, Wonder Victor Kutor

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A national executive member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fix a date for its primaries to appease its members who are worried about the party not being able to meet the timelines for the organisation of primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections and stop worrying about the NDC.

Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor said, “matters that relate to the NDC in parliament should not be of concern to the NPP.”

According to him, the NDC, as it stands now, has a presumptive flagbearer in the person of former President John Dramani Mahama as well as a date of May 13, 2023, for the primaries.

Mr. Kutor made this call while speaking on the discussion segment of Accra 100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 8 February 2023.

He posited that the NDC has put out a timeline and modalities for the organisation of primaries for the elections of Members of Parliament and a flagbearer.

“What should be engaging the NPP is how its teeming supporters are dejected about the party not being able to fix a date for their primaries,” he said.

He noted that what is of paramount interest to Ghanaians is how the NPP will sail the sinking economic boat ashore and bring some reprieve to the suffering people who queued to vote for president Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020.

He took the opportunity to commend the Functional Executives Committee of the NDC and the Council of Elders for the swift way they handled the leadership crisis that reared its ugly head in the Minority in Parliament.

“We are a party that always leads in the country's democracy,” he parted the NDC on the back.

