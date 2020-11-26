NDC to build ultramodern sports stadium in Bolgatanga

Mahama made this pledge in the Upper East Region as part of his four-day campaign tour

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, has assured the chiefs and people of the Upper East Region that he will build an ultramodern sports stadium in Bolgatanga to promote sports.

He said the next NDC government would build regional sports stadia across every region without a stadium to promote sports and wellness.



Mr Mahama made the pledge on Wednesday at a community engagement with the chiefs and people of Talensi in the Upper East Region as part of his four-day campaign tour.



He noted that apart from the regional sports Stadiums, mini modern sports stadia would be built in all districts to harness the sporting potentials of the youth.



He said the sports potentials of the youth would be harnessed from the district to regional, national and international levels.



Mr Mahama reiterated the need to harness the youth’s sporting potentials to create jobs for them.

The next NDC government would provide opportunities for the youth to acquire free technical and vocational skills to enable them to go into entrepreneurship, he said.



It would also implement a free National Apprenticeship Programme by establishing centres in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the districts to provide free apprenticeship training by certified master craftsmen/women.



Mr Mahama, throughout his campaign tour, ends his message with education on voting and the requirements thereof in order to avoid spoiling the ballots.



The NDC Presidential Candidate is being accompanied by Professor Joshua Alabi, the National Campaign Manager, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, a National Vice Chairman; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East Regional Chairman; and Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, among others.