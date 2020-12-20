NDC to contest 5 parliamentary results in court

Member of the NDC legal team, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted that it will in the next few weeks use legitimate means to contest the parliamentary results of five constituencies.

According to the party, results for Techiman South, Sefwi Wiawso, Zabzugu, Tarkwa Nsuem and Essikado Ketan were illegally declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Thursday, a member of the NDC legal team, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed noted that some anomalies have been detected in the various constituencies, therefore, will use the judiciary to overturn the results.



"We have not still accepted the final result of Techiman South because we insist that there was no collation at Techiman South and for that matter declaration that was done was not legal."



"We are also contesting Zabzugu, where a secret declaration was done by the EC at a location that the NDC did not have its people," he explained.



He then added, "Sefwi Wiawso, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Essikado Ketan are all seats we are going to contest."

This comes after the outstanding parliamentary seat was finally collated and declared in favour of the NDC.



For Mr Mohammed Ahmed, although the NDC has now attained 137 seats, per their pink sheets at the five indicated constituencies, they should have won those seats too.



Thus, they will employ legal measures and challenge the outcome declared by the Electoral Commission.



On his part, the MP for the Okere constituency, Dan Botwe said the New Patriotic Party will also contest the parliamentary results of the Banda and Savelugu constituencies.



