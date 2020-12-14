NDC to demand forensic audit of pink sheets to prove 2020 polls have been rigged

Phile photo: 2020 ballot paper

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will soon launch its major assault against the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the recently-held presidential and parliamentary polls.

A top member of the party and NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has revealed that the main opposition party will demand a forensic audit of the pink sheets when it begins a legal process to challenge the results declared by the EC.



“If we all agreed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won the elections convincingly, John Dramani Mahama will not be against it. But here we have Mr Mahama saying he has won the election and presenting pink sheets to support his claim.



“So don’t you think the best intermediary is for us to do a forensic audit of all the pink sheets that came to the Electoral Commission?,” he said on Joy News to justify why the NDC will be seeking a forensic audit of the pink sheets.



The pink sheets are used to record the votes that candidates in an election obtained at a single polling station, which are then aggregated at constituency level to determine the winner of a parliamentary election and aggregated at the constituency, regional and national level to determine the winner of the presidential election.



Official figures released by the EC for the 2020 elections says the NPP candidate, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the polls after obtaining 51.48% of total votes cast while the candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama obtained 47.86% of the total votes.



Inusah Fuseini said pink sheets the NDC has obtained from its polling agents show that its candidate, John Dramani Mahama, won the elections.

Also according to the results released by the EC, none of the two parties currently has a clear majority in Parliament.



The NPP won 137 seats in Parliament while the NDC won 136 seats with one seat occupied by an independent candidate. A party needs at least 138 seats to form a majority government.



The results for Sene West, which is being contested, is yet to be released.



The NDC says the elections have been stolen for the incumbent party.







