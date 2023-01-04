'NDC to elect flagbearer in March 2023' - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go to the polls in March this year (2023) to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

According to him, “the functional executive committee (FEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) will meet and agree with the publication of the timetable for the election of the flagbearer”.



“In March we are going for an election. An election to choose the flagbearer after the flagbearer is elected, he has to choose his running mate, but let me be clear here, the time timetable isn't out yet, but these are the discussions going on behind the scene”.



Mr. Ablakwa who is convinced former President John Mahama will secure 95 percent of the valid vote cast further argued that, the election of the flagbearer should have taken place on December 7. 2022, a delay he believes is a breach of the party’s constitution.



“Remember that, our constitution says when we are in opposition we must elect our flagbearer 2 years before the main election, so technically speaking we are late, we should’ve done this election on December 7, 2022... For this reason, I don’t expect it to go beyond March,” he told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor and former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu are expected to contest former President Mahama during the elections of the flagbearership race.











