NDC to facilitate uploading creative products on digital stores

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress(NDC), as part of its effort to ensure the growth of the creative arts in Ghana has promised to facilitate the uploading of creative content on digital stores.

According to the party, this will help in the creation of awareness and promote the works of Ghanaian creatives.



This was disclosed by the party in its 2020 manifesto which was launched at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Monday September, 7.

The party said, “the next NDC government will facilitate the placement of creative arts products on digital platforms for promotional purpose”.



Other things the NDC intends to do is to “resource nationally recognised creative arts bodies like the Ghana Association of Writers, MUSIGHA, National Film Authority, Ghana Union of Visual Arts(GUVA), among others”.

