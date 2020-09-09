General News

NDC to give accreditation to law faculties to run professional law programmes

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to increase access to legal education when the party takes over power in 2021 buy accrediting the various law faculties to run professional law programmes.

This was disclosed at the party’s Manifesto launch which took place at the University of Professional Studies campus in Accra.



According to the largest opposition party, it will grant accreditation to certified law faculties to run the Professional law programme so as to give LLB holders a bucket of choices to choose from for their professional law studies.



“vigorously reform and expand access to professional legal education and provide opportunities to all qualified LLB holders by granting accreditation to certified law faculties to undertake the professional law qualification course,” the party’s manifesto said.

“Review the Legal Profession Act in consultation with stakeholders, and establish a Council for legal education and training, to accredit certified law faculties to run the Professional Law Course subject to the oversight supervision of the Council.”



The NDC announced its intention to set up a law faculty in the Northern region to serve the five Northern regions.





