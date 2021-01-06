NDC to hold national funeral service for election shooting victims tomorrow

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress will tomorrow hold a national funeral service for all victims who died during and after the December polls in Accra.

The event will take place at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque park at 12pm.



Five persons including a police officer were confirmed dead by the Ghana Police across the nation between December 7, 2020, and December 9, 2020.



The five deaths were recorded in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Region, Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, and Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

Another victim of election shooting also died on December 16 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after the deceased was shot by a military man at the Ablekuma Central collation centre on December 7.



The NDC and other stakeholders have condemned these acts whilst the Electoral Commission and the President-elect are yet to make a statement on these incidents.