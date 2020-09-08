General News

NDC to provide free laptops to students - Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A next NDC government will absorb half of fees to be paid by all tertiary students in the country.

This was made known by the running mate of the NDC, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the manifesto launch of the party.



"we will absorb 50 percent of fees for tertiary students," she said and added that free laptops will also be given out to students; all of this is to reduce the burden imposed on parents following the Coronavirus pandemic.



Below are some takeouts from the manifesto



a. absorb fifty percent (50%) of fees of tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as an incentive to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on students and parents



d. establish free Wi-Fi zones in all public and private tertiary institutions



e. provide free laptops to tertiary students to facilitate participation in virtual classes

f. encourage shared laboratory experiences especially for those in the science and technology programmes and include private tertiary institutions



g. complete the conversion of all polytechnics into Technical Universities(TUs) in line with our original vision of creating opportunities for professional mobility of practitioners



h. reposition the TUs to produce relevant manpower for national development



j. equip all Amatrol labs and provide appropriate training both home and abroad for instructors



k. operationalize the National Research Fund





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.