NDC to swear in George Opare Addo despite court order

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC

Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress has confirmed that George Opare Addo, the recently-elected National Youth Organizer of the party will be sworn in as part of the new executives for the party.

George Opare Addo (Pablo) was elected National Youth Organizer of the NDC in an election held in Cape Coast on December 10, 2022.



He was expected to be sworn in at the end of the party’s National Delegates Congress on December 17, 2022, but his opponent, Brogya Genfi secured a court injunction against his swearing-in in the late hours of Friday, December 16, 2022.



But in an interview with Joy News at the Congress grounds, Abraham Amaliba disclosed that the issue has been resolved and that Pablo will duly be sworn in as the National Youth Organizer of the party.

“Opare Addo voted as a delegate and he will be sworn in. We have spoken to Brogya Genfi”, he told Joy News.



In the National Youth Organizer elections held at Cape Coast on December 10, 2022, George Opare Addo polled 25 votes more than Brogya Genfi who had 533 votes.