NDC to take further actions against Allotey Jacobs, Koku Anyidoho – Ofosu-Ampofo reveals

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said the leadership of the party will heed calls from supporters to take further actions against Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs who have all been suspended from the party.

In a radio interview, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said “What I can tell our supporters is that let us ignore Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs and focus on our party.



“As we speak, they have all been suspended from the party. If you wish that we take further actions against them following their action we will listen. We will go and look at exactly what has to be done to ensure sanity.



“Only last week a newspaper published with the headline ‘John Mahama you are no longer leader of the NDC, hand over to Ofosu Ampofo to come and redeem the party’ which was attributed to Koku Anyidoho.



“It is not Koku Anyidoho who will teach us what the NDC’s constitution says. We have a constitution and we know what the constitution says.”



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended Mr Koku Anyidoho who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the party, with immediate effect.



In the case of Mr Anyidoho, his suspension letter stated that the petitions from Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” Mr Asiedu Nketia, who was contested against by Mr Anyidoho at NDC’s last national executive congress, stated in the letter dated Monday, February 8, 2021.



Since losing the 2020 elections, Koku Anyidoho has taken to Twitter to make comments that have not gone down well with many members of the party.



Regarding Mr Allotey Jacobs, his letter signed by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said he was suspended for “persistent anti-party conduct”.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, pursuant to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct,” the letter indicated.



He has since declared that he no longer belongs to the NDC. To him, if the NDC says it has suspended him, he has also “dismissed” himself from the party.