3
Menu
News

NDC uncovers alleged rigging plot in Savannah Region

Malik Basintale 09s Communication Officer of NDC for the Savannah Region Malik Basintale

Thu, 17 Dec 2020 Source: Nkilgi FM

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region Mr Malik Basintale has raised an alarm on a mixed-up of figures and words in the Savannah region as uploaded on the website of the Jean Mensa- led Electoral Commission (EC).

Comparing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure in words to the figure in digits Mr Basintale asked; “How can 80,605 be written as Eighty thousand, two-hundred and five”.

“Question is which do we go by, the numbers or the words. Another rigging point exposed!”

A livid Malik Basintale further said; “Such gross incompetence, confusion, thievery and foolishness on the side of the EC. This is an appointed body we are supposed to entrust our democratic fortunes to”.

Source: Nkilgi FM
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: