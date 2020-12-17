NDC uncovers alleged rigging plot in Savannah Region

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region Mr Malik Basintale has raised an alarm on a mixed-up of figures and words in the Savannah region as uploaded on the website of the Jean Mensa- led Electoral Commission (EC).
Comparing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure in words to the figure in digits Mr Basintale asked; “How can 80,605 be written as Eighty thousand, two-hundred and five”.
“Question is which do we go by, the numbers or the words. Another rigging point exposed!”
A livid Malik Basintale further said; “Such gross incompetence, confusion, thievery and foolishness on the side of the EC. This is an appointed body we are supposed to entrust our democratic fortunes to”.
