NDC ‘very’ ready for elections – Prof Opoku Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has noted that the party is well prepared for the upcoming elections.

She said the party has been ready since the publication of its manifesto, The People’s Manifesto.



“We are very ready, we are ready and we expect free and fair elections,” she stressed.



“We expect transparency and we want to ensure everything is open. We have been ready since the release of our manifesto.”

In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s Elections 360 on Monday, November 10, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC would accept the results of the elections no matter the outcome.



“The NDC has no record of boycotting elections, the NDC has no record of not congratulating the winner, the NDC has no record of not attending the inauguration of a president.



“We have no such history of these so why would we do that now?” she quizzed.