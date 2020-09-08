Politics

NDC will absorb 50% of university fees for next academic year - Jane Naana

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the opposition NDC Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has disclosed that the party will absorb fifty per cent of fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year if the party wins power after the December polls.

She says this was to cushion parents and students whose finances have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Professor Naana Jane made this declaration at the manifesto party’s reading on September 7.

She said “we know how Covid-19 has impacted an already weak economy and personal finances and we must not let this become another barrier to opportunities. That is why the next NDC administration will absorb fifty percent of fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2-21 academic year as an incentive to mitigate the effect of COVID -19 on students and their families.”



She also announced that the NDC intends to increase the student loan amount.

