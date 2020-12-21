NDC will be on the streets until the injustice is corrected – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the party has no plans of stopping the nationwide street protests against the outcome of the 2020 Presidential polls any time soon.

There have been calls for the largest opposition party to stop the protests and proceed to court to challenge the election results if it thinks it has a good case.



But Mr Asiedu Nketia says the party supporters will continue to pour onto the streets to protest the electoral fraud until justice is done.



“The street protest is aimed at getting public officers to do their lawful duties in a right and just manner and that is a constitutionally guaranteed right of aggrieved people. And the constitutionally guaranteed right of people to go to court is also available. You look at the options and you choose the method that will give you your results and for now, we think that the street protest will give us the results. We’ll be on the streets till the right things are done until the injustice is corrected,” Mr Asiedu Nketia said in an interview on Joy News monitored by Kasapafmonline.com on Sunday.



There have been widespread protests by NDC supporters in different parts of the country, burning tyres and mounting roadblocks and calling for an audit of the election that declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner.

Last week’s protest at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra saw some 26 supporters arrested and have been granted GHC10,000 bail each by a court.



The NDC has already indicated that it will not rush to court to seek redress.



It has said its next line of action will be determined after auditing figures from all polling stations and gathering all relevant evidence relating to the elections.