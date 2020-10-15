NDC will build factories in all agro-processing zones across Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said that if his party wins this year’s elections on December 7, the government to be formed will establish factories in all the agro-processing zones across the country.

He said these factories will provide permanent jobs for Ghanaians and also serve as ready market for farmers to sell their produce.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 14, Sammy Gyamfi explained that this idea is not the same as the ‘One District One Factory’ initiative of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



“We will stimulate economic growth,” he told journalists.

He added: “For an area like Bono East [Region] where the main crop produced there is cashew, there will be an agro-processing factory for cashew.



“We are going to deliver strategic factories in these agro production and processing zones across the country.



“We will not only process what we produce and add value to increase our volume of exchange earnings but also increase sustainable and permanent jobs.”