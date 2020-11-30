NDC will come up with false allegations in the last week to Dec. 7 polls - Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will resort to false allegations and fabricated videos in this last week to December 7 Elections, to create a bad image of the government.

He averred that it was part of the NDC's grand scheme to confuse people and make people disappointed in the Akufo-Addo-led government because they (NDC) have no credible campaign message for the electorate.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, therefore, urged the media and the public to focus on the major issues that could transform their lives as the basis for casting their votes in the December 7 polls.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah made the remarks while reacting to Former President John Dramani Mahama's recent allegations that the state security agencies were behind the secessionists' attacks in the Volta Region to suppress NDC's votes.



"It is the NDC's final modus operandi in this last week to the December 7 elections. They're going to come up with fabricated videos, photos, letters and allegations merely to confuse the Ghanaian public and make people disappointed in Akufo-Addo's administration.



"I think that's the only tactics if he has no credible message to speak to," Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated



Mr Mahama, whilst speaking to the Pan African TV in an interview recently alleged that he had information that the attacks in the Volta Region were not carried out by members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The NDC's Flagbearer said the attacks were done at the behest of the National Security as part of a grand plan by the ruling government to suppress votes in the Region.



The Information Minister said the responsible thing to do was for Mr. Mahama to provide evidence to back his claims or provide the evidence to an appropriate security agency to act on it.



”We are not generally surprised that he (Mr. Mahama) will accuse state security agencies of being behind the criminal act of some so-called secessionist



”We are disappointed that a former Commander-in-Chief and a former President is willing to drag state security agencies into politics without providing evidence to the general public," he added.



The Minister entreated the public to disregard Mr Mahama's unsubstantiated allegations and focus on important matters that could transform their lives and livelihoods as the basis for voting for any candidate on December 7.