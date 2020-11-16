NDC will demand full participation in Rawlings's burial arrangements - Abodakpi

Chairperson of the Volta Regional Council of Elders of NDC, Dan Kwasi Abodakpi

Chairperson of the Volta Regional Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Kwasi Abodakpi has said his party will demand full participation in the pre-burial and burial arrangement of the late founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, this will form part of the party’s means of honouring the legacy of the former president who passed on in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.



The party held a vigil for its founder on Sunday, November 15 2020 at Circle Obra spot, in Accra.



In a speech read on behalf of Dan Abodakpi at the vigil, he said “the NDC in consultation with his family, allied family, and Anlo/Volta traditional rulers, shall demand full participation in the pre-burial, and burial arrangements.



“The NDC, which is Jerry John Rawlings’s living legacy, shall honour him by participating in his funeral and burial activities,” Mr Abodakpi’s statement further read in part.



He added that it would be “unconscionable, and an indelible blot” on the party’s conscience if they fail to play key roles in Rawlings’ funeral arrangements.



“It would be unconscionable, and an indelible blot on the conscience of NDC not to honour our FOUNDER by not playing key activities and roles in his burial ceremony,” he argues.



Dan Abodakpi also cautioned members of the opposition NDC against politicizing the death of the former president.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared a 7-day national mourning in all parts of the country. He also directed all flags to fly at half-mast while his government together with the family of the late leader plan a befitting state burial.







Below is Dan Abodakpi's full speech;



A SPEECH READ BY COMRADE DAN ABODAKPI AT THE VIGIL HELD FOR THE LATE FLT LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS 15/11/2020



Introduction



We have gathered here tonight keep vigil of the Democratic Congress, NDC, and the Founder of Ghana’s longest and most peaceful republic, the 4th republic.



Vigil is kept for two reasons. Either to hold prayers or to hold a protest. It is important as comrades of the great NDC to understand why we are gathered here tonight.

Why are we here?



We are not here tonight for fanfare or to the campaign. We are assembled here because our great NDC and Ghana have been hit by unexpected and a devastating tragedy at a time most crucial in the life of our party.



It is a moment for us to undertake a deeper reflection not only on the demise of our Founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings but most importantly on the future of our great party, the NDC. It is not a night for political slogans to ginger party members, but a night to deeply reflect on our conducts so as to ask deep and searching questions for our conscience to answer in prayer.



Indeed, it is a time to also protest against ourselves in the quietness of our vigil and meditations. A protest to remind ourselves of whether the foundational pillars and values of NDC,which the founder stood for and defended all his life, can be sustained in coming days, and in the years ahead.Let us sincerely and soberly search our souls in these difficult times.



Assurance



Besides the fourth republic, NDC is the greatest living legacy Jerry John Rawlings has bequeathed to us and to Ghanaians. And his legacy shall and must be protected and defended at all times. It is the only legacy has brought hope, equality, equity, justice, accountability, probity and development into our body politics.





Burial



E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings deserves a befitting state burial. Not an ostentatious state burial but a burial ceremony that should reflect his simple, ordinary and magnanimous lifestyle.



The NDCin consultation with his family, allied family, and Anlo/Volta traditional rulers,shall demand full participation in the pre-burial, and burial arrangements. The NDC, which is Jerry John Rawlings’s living legacy, shall honour him by participating in his funeral and burial activities. It would be unconscionable, and an indelible blot on the conscience of NDC not to honour our FOUNDER by not playing key activities and roles in his burial ceremony.



Caution



In moving forward, this is a period for sober reflections. Our utterances on the death of H.E. Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, should be decorous, devoid of rancour, and opportunism.



Mutual respect among stakeholders and eschewing of the excessive partisan score is required in planning the funeral activities so as to honour our founder.



Jerry John Rawlings positively impacted many lives. From the street hawker to leaders of nations. Let us create the opportunity and the platform for them to pay their last respect.

LONG LIVE JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS



LONG LIVE THE LEGACY OF JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS



LONG LIVE THE NDC



LONG LIVE GHANA