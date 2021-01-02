NDC will elect next Speaker of Parliament – Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will elect the next Speaker of Parliament because it won the majority of seats in the recently-held general elections, Chairman of the biggest opposition party, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said.

At the 39th-anniversary celebration of the 31st December Revolution on Thursday, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said: “We want to say authoritatively that the NDC believes that we have a majority in Parliament”.



“We will use every legitimate and legal means to define that majority”.



“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. We will elect the next Speaker of Parliament because the voice of the people represents the voice of God.”

Per the Electoral Commission’s declared results, the NDC has 137 seats while the NPP has 137 seats.



The only independent MP-elect has publicly expressed his desire to support the NPP, from which he was expelled after deciding to run as an independent candidate in the just-held polls.